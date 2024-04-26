How a faltering Kotak Mahindra Bank exposes pitfalls of India’s tech ambition

Lately, regulatory ire has focused on Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd., one of India’s largest private lenders. Earlier this month, system glitches disrupted cash withdrawals and digital transactions, prompting the Reserve Bank of India to bar Kotak from adding new customers through its digital channels and from issuing fresh credit cards.

On Thursday evening, a glitch in ICICI Bank Ltd.’s app exposed data on about 17,000 new credit card customers. State lender Union Bank of India Ltd.’s customers recently aired similar grievances on social media, including an inability to use the bank’s app, netbanking or UPI for transactions for several hours. In 2020, HDFC Bank Ltd. was punished by the RBI after outages in its digital banking offerings.

“The central bank’s actions highlight that there’s a catch up on the regulatory front after an exponential growth in digital transactions in the last few years,” said Pranav Gundlapalle, senior analyst at Bernstein Research.

Glitches aren’t limited to financial transactions. Shadow lender Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd. said last week it noticed a Rs 150 crore ($18 million) fraud in its loan portfolio, which involved forgery of customer authentication documents for retail vehicle loans. Bank of Baroda, one of the largest state-run banks in India, suspended dozens of executives last year and clawed back their benefits as part of its probe into irregularities in on-boarding to its mobile app.

Banks outside India have also faced issues. In Singapore, DBS Group Holdings Ltd. was reprimanded by the central bank after the lender experienced a series of digital banking outages last year. Compensation was slashed for Chief Executive Officer Piyush Gupta.

Vipin V, a partner at Boston Consulting Group Inc, said the customer experience in India has broadly improved on the front-end, “but the core layer and its architecture have not been modernized at the same pace.” As India’s digital transactions rapidly climb — more than five-fold since 2017, according to government estimates — that’s created stress on back-end systems. Indian banks lack the necessary infrastructure and policies to adequately protect customer data and prevent data breaches, according to a report by McKinsey & Company. The back-end for most banks still relies on a “legacy system,” the report said.