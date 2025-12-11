<p>Mumbai: In a bid to transform Gadchiroli, Lloyds Metals and Energy Ltd (LMEL) has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Tata Steel Ltd (TSL) to partner in the areas of iron ore mining, logistics including slurry pipeline, pellet and steel making.</p><p>LMEL has been instrumental in establishing a robust mining infrastructure in Gadchiroli's challenging terrain.</p><p>The MoU reflects the maturation of this ecosystem and highlights the region's emerging significance in India's mining and steel-making industries.</p> .<p>"Partnering with Tata Steel, a beacon of industrial excellence, is a momentous occasion for us. This collaboration is poised to unlock Gadchiroli's vast potential, steering it towards becoming a prominent hub for mining and steel production. We are eager to align with Tata Steel's esteemed values and contribute substantially to the region's progress,” said B Prabhakaran, Managing Director, LMEL.</p> .<p>The proposed partnership aims at utilising the natural synergy in the business operations between Lloyds Metals and Tata Steel. The MoU sets out a framework for both companies to evaluate potential cooperation in greenfield steel making projects, iron ore mining, slurry pipeline infrastructure, pellet making in iron ore rich states in India, direct reduced iron production and exports of value-added low carbon iron and steel products among other associated areas of mutual interest.</p>.<p>In addition, the objective is to utilise the complementary strengths of Lloyd Metals and Tata Steel to promote sustainable and efficient growth in the domestic steel sector.</p><p>“The MoU represents a forward-looking step for both organisations and reinforces the growing confidence in Gadchiroli’s potential as a strategic mining and steel-making region. As discussions progress, Lloyds Metals and Energy Limited and Tata Steel remain committed to exploring opportunities that uphold responsible development, create long-term value, and support the region’s continued economic advancement,” an LMEL statement said.</p> .<p>“As Maharashtra aims to grow to a USD 1 trillion economy, Tata Steel has signed a MoU with Lloyd Metals & Energy Ltd to partner in the areas of iron ore mining, logistics including slurry pipeline, pellet and steel making. Both companies will jointly explore opportunities in the Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra. </p><p>"These include operating mining concessions and associated infrastructure, with the objective to increase iron ore production and be a prominent player in this growing region developing as a new iron ore hub of India, development of a greenfield 6 million tons steel capacity by Tata Steel in two phases and strategic cooperation in the proposed integrated steel projects already being developed by LMEL in Gadchiroli. </p><p>"All proposed initiatives are subject to further detailed evaluation, due diligence, and receipt of requisite internal and regulatory approvals,” a TSL statement said.</p>