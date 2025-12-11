<p>Co-owners of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=goa">Goa</a>'s 'Birch by Romeo Lane' nightclub, Gaurav Luthra and Saurabh Luthra were detained by Thailand authorities in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=phuket">Phuket </a>on Thursday. </p><p>The detention comes five days after the tragic fire incident in the nightclub in north Goa that killed 25 people. </p><p>Meanwhile, the brothers' legal team confirmed that they will return to India today and cooperate with the agencies, reported Bar and Bench. </p><p>The brothers fled to Thailand shortly after the fire incident. An Interpol Blue Corner Notice has been issued against them. On Wednesday, the External Affairs Ministry had Ministry of External Affairs had considered the suspension of their passports</p>.Goa nightclub fire: Accused owners booked Thailand tickets within an hour of blaze, say officials.<p>A Delhi court on Wednesday had refused to provide interim protection from arrest to the duo, while their partner was held in connection with the fire incident.</p><p>Investigations into the deadly incident revealed several discrepancies like structural deficiencies as well a complete disregard of fire safety norms.</p>.<p>The club, which was located on the backwaters of Arpora lake had very narrow exit doors which were connected only by a narrow bridge that made escape from the burning building difficult. </p><p>An FIR was registered against the brothers and a Look Out Circular was issued against them on December 7 by the Bureau of Immigration (BOI) at the request of the Goa Police.</p><p>The Goa Police deployed a team to Delhi to conduct raids on the addresses of the accused Luthra brothers.</p>