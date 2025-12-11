Menu
Tamil Nadu CM Stalin lauds Supriya Sahu for winning UNEP’s ‘Champions of the Earth’ award

In a post on 'X', the chief minister said Sahu’s "dedicated work" has secured "a special place for Tamil Nadu at the global level in climate action".
Last Updated : 11 December 2025, 06:08 IST
Published 11 December 2025, 06:08 IST
