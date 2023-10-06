L&T to construct township in B'luru as part of latest project orders

Construction major Larsen & Toubro has bagged an order to construct a residential township in Bengaluru spanning approximately 9.7 million square feet, the company said in a statement on Thursday.
L&T did not disclose the deal amount when asked by DH. It however, falls under the ‘large project’ classification ranging between Rs 2,500-5,000 crore. The project will include 3,627 apartments spread across 19 towers.
The company has also secured orders from a reputed developer to construct commercial towers in Hyderabad, with a combined built-up area of 4.2 million square feet.
In addition, the brand has received an order from the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur, to construct a 500-bed super specialty hospital and an academic block as part of the Gangwal School of Medical Sciences and Technology.
This comes after the construction major, on Wednesday, said its power business arm has secured an order worth approximately Rs 2,500 crore from the West Bengal Power Development Corporation Limited (WBPDC). On Tuesday, the transportation infrastructure business vertical of L&T Construction received the Dahisar Bhayander Bridge project in Mumbai worth up to Rs 5,000 crore by the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM).
Shares of Larsen & Toubro rose about 3% on Thursday to hit a fresh high of Rs 3,097.35 on BSE after the buildings and factory business of the company secured these orders in the large category.