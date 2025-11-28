Which 19 countries now face Donald Trump's Green Card scrutiny after National Guard shooting? Will Indians be affected?

<p>Following the attack on two National Guard members in Washington DC, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/united-states">United States</a> President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/donald-trump">Donald Trump</a> has ordered review of Green Cards from 19 countries. Sarah Beckstrom, one of the two National Guard members shot in Washington on Wednesday, has died.</p><p>Trump has ordered a widespread review of asylum cases approved under former President Joe Biden's administration and Green Cards issued to citizens of 19 countries. </p><p>USCIS director Joseph Edlow said in a statement he was also directing a "full-scale, rigorous reexamination of every Green Card for every alien from every country of concern" at Trump's request.</p>.'No longer with us': Trump announces death of one National Guard member shot near White House.<p><strong>Here is the list of the 19 countries, as per media <a href="https://www.moneycontrol.com/world/which-19-countries-now-face-trump-s-green-card-scrutiny-full-list-article-13700575.html">reports</a>:</strong></p><ul><li><p>Afghanistan</p></li></ul><ul><li><p>Burma</p></li></ul><ul><li><p>Chad</p></li></ul><ul><li><p>Republic of the Congo</p></li></ul><ul><li><p>Equatorial Guinea</p></li></ul><ul><li><p>Eritrea</p></li></ul><ul><li><p>Haiti</p></li></ul><ul><li><p>Iran</p></li></ul><ul><li><p>Libya</p></li></ul><ul><li><p>Somalia</p></li></ul><ul><li><p>Sudan</p></li></ul><ul><li><p>Yemen</p></li></ul><ul><li><p>Burundi</p></li></ul><ul><li><p>Cuba</p></li></ul><ul><li><p>Laos</p></li></ul><ul><li><p>Sierra Leone</p></li></ul><ul><li><p>Togo</p></li></ul><ul><li><p>Turkmenistan</p></li></ul><ul><li><p>Venezuela</p></li></ul>.<p>Trump said on Thursday his administration will work to permanently pause migration from all "third world countries" to allow the US system to fully recover.</p><p>Trump also said on social media platform Truth Social that he will end all federal benefits and subsidies to "noncitizens," adding that he will "denaturalize migrants who undermine domestic tranquility, and deport any foreign national who is a public charge, security risk, or non-compatible with Western civilization."</p><p>The shooter has been identified as Rahmanullah Lakanwal, a 29-year-old Afghan national. Lakanwal came to the US in 2021, under Operation Allies Welcome, and settled in Bellingham, Washington. </p><p><em>(With Reuters inputs)</em></p>