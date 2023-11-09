Luxury housing on an all-out bull run in 2023: CBRE

According to the consultancy, the housing market in India is anticipated to exceed the 1,50,000 milestone to break a three year record this festive season. “The October-December 2023 quarter is poised to attract a substantial number of first-time buyers, with fence-sitting end-users expected to make decisions during the festive season offers and discounts,” said Anshuman Magazine, CBRE Chairman and Chief Executive for India, South-East Asia, Middle East and Africa.