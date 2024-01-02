Maersk continues to schedule Suez journeys despite Houthi attack

Oslo: Denmark's Maersk still plans to sail more than 30 container vessels through the Suez Canal and the Red Sea in the time ahead despite a weekend attack on one of its ships in the area, a company schedule released late on Monday showed.

But Maersk also put on hold plans for some vessels to use the Red Sea route amid continued risk of attacks by Yemen's Houthi militants, saying it would announce the itinerary for each ship at a later time.

Maersk on Sunday paused all Red Sea sailings for 48 hours following attempts by the Iranian-backed Houthis to board its Maersk Hangzhou vessel, although U.S. military helicopters ultimately repelled the attack and killed 10 militants.