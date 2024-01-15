Mahindra Group-backed infra investment trust goes public

Bengaluru: An infrastructure investment trust (InvIT) backed by India's Mahindra Group and Canada's Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board made its trading debut on Monday, with an offer size of 22.63 billion rupees ($273 million), the two entities said.

Sustainable Energy Infra Trust (SEIT) -- formed to own and operate renewable power generation assets in India -- debuted on the country's National Stock Exchange (NSE) at an issue price of 100 rupees each, exchange data showed.

SEIT raised 13.65 billion rupees in the offer, while Mahindra Susten, the green energy arm of the tractors-to-financing conglomerate Mahindra Group, raised 8.98 billion rupees, according to a statement.