Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

Manufacturing output growth dips to 2-year low

Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for manufacturing fell to 55 in December, from 56.6 in the previous month. It has declined sharply after hitting a near five-year high of 59.2 in October.
Last Updated : 02 January 2026, 22:44 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 January 2026, 22:44 IST
Business NewsManufacturing

Follow us on :

Follow Us