Markets Live: Sensex tanks over 900 points, Nifty holds 9,000
updated: Apr 21 2020, 11:33 ist
Track this liveblog for live updates on how the markets are performing throughout the day.
11:31
Sensex is now tarding at 30,707.04, down 940.96 points. Nifty is holding 9,000 level.
11:13
Sensex tanks over 1,000 in early trade; Nifty tests 9,000 level
Equity benchmark Sensex plunged over 1,000 points in opening trade on Tuesday tracking heavy losses in banking, energy and IT stocks amid volatility in global market as international crude oil prices went into a tailspin overnight.
After hitting a low of 30,634.41, the 30-share index was trading 822.45 points or 2.60 per cent lower at 30,825.55.
Similarly, the NSE Nifty tanked 235.05 points, or 2.54 per cent, to 9,026.80.
Maruti was the top laggard in the Sensex pack, sinking up to 7 per cent, followed by Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finance, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank and ONGC. (PTI)
10:16
Rupee slips 26 paise to 76.79 against US dollar in early trade.
10:00
Indian shares rattled by U.S. crude plunge
Indian shares dropped sharply on Tuesday, tracking losses in global markets, following a historic overnight plunge in U.S. crude oil that amplified the blow to the world economy from the coronavirus-led lockdowns.
The NSE Nifty 50 index fell 2.85% to 8,999.95 by 0355 GMT, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was down 2.84% at 30,747.13. (Reuters)
09:40
Share price of Infosys slipped nearly 4 percent after company posted its Q4 numbers. The company has reported a profit of Rs 4,321 crore for the quarter ended March 2020, a 3.1 percent degrowth compared to December quarter 2019.
09:37
Sensex is now trading at 30,800.42, down 847 points.
09:29
Sensex crashes by 1,000 points on back of crude oil crash.
09:26
EXPLAINER | What is a negative crude future and does it mean anything for consumers?
The price of a barrel of benchmark USoil plunged below $0 a barrel on Monday for the first time in history, a troubling sign of an unprecedented global energy glut as the coronavirus pandemic halts travel and curbs economic activity.
Nifty is around 9,000 level, while Sensex is down over 600 points in the pre-opening session.
08:37
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the index in India.
08:35
Owing to the fall in US crude oil prices,Asia shares were poised to track a Wall Street tumble on Tuesday. The US crude futures turned negative for the first time in history due to acollapse in oil demand as the coronavirus pandemic derails the global economy.
08:33
Yesterday, Wall Street tumbled after US crude futures turned negative for the first time ever. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 2.44% to end at 23,650.44 points, while the S&P 500 lost 1.79% to 2,823.16. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.03% to 8,560.73.
08:31
Good morning readers, and welcome to our live coverage of markets. Stay tuned for live updates.
