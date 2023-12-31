2024: Equity market set for eventful journey on Lok Sabha polls, interest rate trajectory

"Along with that, sliding crude oil prices are likely to keep inflation under check, all of which should augur well for Indian equity markets going ahead. Hence, the rally in the market is likely to further continue over the next 3-6 months, and Sensex and Nifty could see another 5-7 per cent appreciation, while midcap and smallcap indices may witness another 10-15 per cent jump," said Rakeshh Mehta, Chairman of Mehta Equities Ltd.