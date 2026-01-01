<p>Mysuru: A large number of people thronged the temples in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mysuru">Mysuru</a> city on Thursday, the first day of the New Year 2026, seeking divine blessings and intervention for a prosperous year ahead.</p><p>The temples in Mysuru, Mandya, Chamarajanagar and Hassan districts had organised special puja and rituals as part of the New Year and distributed prasada to devotees. The temples opened as early as 5.30 am, as it was 'Dhanur masa’.</p><p>Vontikoppal Sri Lakshmi Narasimhaswamy temple, Sri Chandramoulseshwara temple near Kalidasa Road, all temples in the respective areas, Sri Chamundeshwari Devi temple atop the Chamundi Hill, Srikanteshwara temple in Nanjangud, and others were crowded from morning.</p>.Mysuru welcomes New Year with range of celebrations.<p>In continuation with the tradition that started in 1994, Sri Yoga Narasimhaswamy temple, in Vijayanagar, distributed two lakh laddus to the devotees on the New Year day. </p><p>There was a long queue at the temple to have darshan and receive laddu prasada. The prasada distribution began as early as 5 am, devotees said.</p><p>A team of around 100 people were involved in preparing the laddus from the last 10 days, to ensure that they are ready by January 1. </p><p>It has become a custom for us to visit the temple on January 1, and receive laddu prasada, said Shashi, a homemaker.</p><p>Sri Ranganatha Swamy temple in Srirangapatna, Kshanambike temple, Chamundeshwari temple, Mahalakshmi temple, Ganjan Nimishamba temple, Cauvery Boredevara temple near Mandya Koppalu, and Mahakali temple near TM Hosuru Gate, were crowded with special pujas and rituals conducted on the day. </p>.New Year's Eve | PM Modi extends greetings; prays for peace, happiness.<p>Tourists flocked to the Tipu Sultan Palace (Daria Daulat), Ranganathittu Bird Sanctuary, Brindavan Gardens in KRS and other places in Srirangapatna taluk.</p><p>As a precautionary measure, Srirangapatna taluk administration had imposed prohibitory orders, restricting public entry near the Cauvery river at Karighatta, Balamuri, Yedamuri, Karekura village and other places.</p><p>Himavad Gopalaswamy temple in Gundlupet, Chamarajanagar district, also received a large number of devotees. There was a long queue at the KSRTC bus ticket counter. The KSRTC had arranged additional buses to meet the demand.</p><p>Thousands of devotees visited Male Mahadeshwara temple, in Hanur taluk, Chamarajanagar district.</p>