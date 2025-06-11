<p>New Delhi: Gold prices on Wednesday increased Rs 154 to Rs 97,056 per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on a firm spot demand.</p>.<p>On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for August delivery traded higher by Rs 154, or 0.16 per cent, at Rs 97,056 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 13,323 lots.</p>.Markets climb in early trade mirroring firm global trends, foreign fund inflows.<p>Fresh positions built up by participants led to a rise in gold prices, analysts said.</p>.<p>Globally, gold futures rose 0.49 per cent to $3,359.90 per ounce in New York.</p>