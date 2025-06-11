Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinessmarkets

Gold futures rise on spot demand

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for August delivery traded higher by Rs 154, or 0.16 per cent, at Rs 97,056 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 13,323 lots.
PTI
Last Updated : 11 June 2025, 08:15 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 June 2025, 08:15 IST
Business NewsGoldMarketsCommodities

Follow us on :

Follow Us