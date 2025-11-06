Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinessmarkets

Gold futures trade volatile as strong US data, Fed remarks temper rate-cut hopes

On Wednesday, commodities exchange MCX was closed in the morning session on account of Guru Nanak Dev Jayanti but later resumed operations in the evening session.
Last Updated : 06 November 2025, 07:16 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 November 2025, 07:16 IST
Business NewsGoldMarkets

Follow us on :

Follow Us