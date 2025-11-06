Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

What happens if PAN card not linked to Aadhaar before December 31 deadline? How to link online

The citizens who have applied for a new PAN card July 1, 2025 are also needed to have an authenticated Aadhaar for verifying the PAN applications.
Last Updated : 06 November 2025, 08:32 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 November 2025, 08:32 IST
India NewsPAN Cardpan-aadhaar linkingaadhaar card

Follow us on :

Follow Us