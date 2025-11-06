<p>The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has announced that linking of Aadhaar card to a Permanent Account Number (PAN) card is now mandatory, to promote transparency while filling Income Tax Returns, for all individuals who were assigned a PAN as of July 1, 2017.</p><p>It further informed the deadline of December 31, 2025 is the last day one may link both cards. If failed to do so, their PAN card will be deactivated, for the people who have received their PAN cards on or before October 1, 2025. </p><p>The citizens who have applied for a new PAN card July 1, 2025 are also needed to have an authenticated Aadhaar for verifying the PAN applications. </p>.Fee for children's Aadhaar biometric updates waived off for a year.<p>Various of the Unique Identification Authority of India's (UIDAI) services can be done online, including the linking mentioned. Here are the steps to link the Aadhaar with the PAN card:</p><p><strong>Step 1: </strong></p><p>Visit the e-filling website of Income Text. Select the Quick Links section on the left side of the home page, and click on 'Link Aadhaar.'</p><p><strong>Step 2:</strong></p><p>Enter your Aadhaar card and PAN number. </p><p><strong>Step 3:</strong></p><p>Click 'Validate'.</p><p><strong>Step 4:</strong></p><p>The request for linking will be forwarded to the AIDAI for validation and authentication. </p><p>Do note, the page may ask for name or phone number details for verification via a One Time Password (OTP)<strong>. </strong>Type in Aadhaar-wise details and submit the information. It will take a few days, mostly 4-5 days, to process the linkage request. </p>