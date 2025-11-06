<p>Kolkata: Senior Deputy Election Commissioner Gyanesh Bharti and West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Kumar Agarwal on Thursday began a review meeting in Alipurduar district on the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, an official said.</p><p>Bharti, who is leading the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/election-commission">Election Commission</a> team to the state, reached Alipurduar on Wednesday night.</p>.SIR 2.0 | Suicides reported in West Bengal, TMC claims 'anxiety' over electoral exercise.<p>"They will try to identify issues arising from the SIR process. During these visits, they are likely to interact with Booth Level Officers (BLOs) and some voters," the official added.</p><p>They will conduct field visits in Alipurduar before heading to Cooch Behar in the afternoon, the official said.</p><p>On Friday, the team will visit Jalpaiguri and Darjeeling, he added.</p>