Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinessmarkets

Gold jumps Rs 3,200 to hit record Rs 1,34,800/10 g on festive buying ahead of Dhanteras

The precious metal of 99.9 per cent purity had ended at Rs 1,31,600 per 10 grams in the previous session.
Last Updated : 17 October 2025, 14:37 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 October 2025, 14:37 IST
Business NewsGold

Follow us on :

Follow Us