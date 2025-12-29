<p>India's equity benchmarks opened little changed on Monday, as thin year-end participation and persistent foreign outflows kept risk appetite in check.</p><p>The Nifty 50 index rose 0.04 per cent to 26,051.4, while the BSE Sensex index added 0.03 per cent to 85,063.18, as of 9:23 a.m. IST.</p>.MCG pitch fiasco: Pietersen, Kartik point to selective criticism; CA rates it 'bad for business'.<p>Nine of the 16 major sectors declined at the open, although the losses were marginal. The broader small-caps and mid-caps were little changed.</p><p>The benchmarks have traded in a narrow range over the last few sessions amid thin trade towards the end of the year.</p><p>The daily trading volume of Nifty 50 stocks in December was 250 million shares, down from 300 million in November.</p><p>Foreign portfolio investors continued to sell, with outflows amounting to shares worth 3.18 billion rupees ($35.43 million) on Friday, as per provisional data.</p><p>They have offloaded Indian shares worth $1.64 billion so far in December and $18.03 billion in 2025. </p>