<p>Ahmedabad: The Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has busted a factory in Rajasthan which was illegally manufacturing psychotropic substances and arrested three persons from the spot. </p><p>Officials said that on Saturday they raided the factory APL Pharma located at RIICO Industrial Area Kaharani in Bhiwadi district of Rajasthan. The operation was carried out in coordination with the Rajasthan Special Operation Group (SOG), Jaipur as well as the local police.</p>.Adopt common ATS structure to fight terrorism: Amit Shah to states.<p>Three persons identified as Anshul A Shastri, Akhilesh P Maurya and Krishna S Yadav along with three other labourers were apprehended from the spot. The team also seized illicitly manufactured psychotropic substances weighing 22 kgs.</p>.<p>During the operation Alprazolam precursor chemicals and semi-processed/intermediate chemicals were also seized.</p>