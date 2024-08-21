Markets decline in early trade on weak trends from Asian peers, foreign fund outflows

Mumbai: Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty declined in early trade on Wednesday amid continuous foreign fund outflows, weak trends from Asian markets and selling in banking stocks.

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 138.58 points or 0.17 per cent to 80,664.28 in early trade. The NSE Nifty snapped its four-day rally and slipped 15.20 points to 24,683.65.

From the 30 Sensex firms, UltraTech Cement, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Tech Mahindra, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank, Power Grid and Axis Bank were the laggards.

Larsen & Toubro, Bharti Airtel, Nestle India, Hindustan Unilever, Bajaj Finserv and Adani Ports were among the gainers.

In Asian markets, Tokyo, Shanghai, Hong Kong and Seoul were trading lower on Wednesday.

The US markets settled lower on Tuesday.