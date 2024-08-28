Markets turn flat amid profit-taking, weak trends in Asian peers

Mumbai: Stock market benchmark indices turned flat after beginning the trade on a positive note on Wednesday amid profit-taking in line with weak trends in Asian peers.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 128.81 points to 81,840.57 in early trade. The NSE Nifty went up by 30.4 points to 25,048.15.

However, soon both the benchmark indices faced profit-taking and were trading lower. The BSE benchmark traded 42.46 points lower at 81,682.57 while the Nifty quoted 21.60 points down at 24,996.15.

Among the 30 Sensex firms, Mahindra & Mahindra, Power Grid, Tata Motors, Titan, Sun Pharma, ITC and Reliance Industries were the biggest gainers.