Mcap of nine of top-10 most valued firms jumps Rs 2.26 lakh cr; TCS, Infosys biggest gainers

The 30-share BSE Sensex zoomed 969.55 points or 1.37 per cent to settle at its record closing high of 71,483.75 on Friday. During the day, it surged 1,091.56 points or 1.54 per cent to 71,605.76, its all-time intra-day high level.