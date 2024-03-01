JOIN US
business markets

Nasdaq registers record closing high

Gains in technology companies such as Nvidia and Microsoft have fueled the recent rally on Wall Street amid further optimism over artificial intelligence.
Last Updated 01 March 2024, 02:44 IST

New York: The Nasdaq posted a record high finish on Thursday, closing above its prior record high of 16,057.44 set on Nov. 19, 2021, with the Nasdaq Composite advancing 144.18 points, or 0.90%, to 16,091.92.

Nvidia, whose stock jumped last week after the chipmaker forecast a roughly three-fold surge in first-quarter revenue on strong demand for its AI chips, was a big boost to the Nasdaq on Thursday.

(Published 01 March 2024, 02:44 IST)
