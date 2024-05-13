New-age investors bet on fractional ownership to build a fortune

In any industry, it’s always advisable to go with the trusted names who bring in years of expertise to ensure the quality of investment is maintained. This holds true even for fractional ownership platforms and despite the lure of attractive returns, retail investors should opt for experienced players in this space and conduct their due diligence to understand major investors’ backgrounds and financial standing, the legality of the project being invested in, along with its technology stack to ensure easy entry and exit from the investment.