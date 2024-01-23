Rupee falls 4 paise to 83.11 against US dollar in early trade

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 83.11 against the dollar, then fell to 83.13, registering a fall of 6 paise from its previous close.

In the initial trade, the rupee also touched an early high of 83.09 against the US dollar.

On Friday, the rupee settled at 83.07 against the US dollar.

Meanwhile, Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, was trading lower by 0.03 per cent to $80.04 per barrel.