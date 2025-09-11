Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinessmarkets

Rupee falls 5 paise to 88.16 against US dollar in early trade

On Wednesday, the rupee recovered slightly from its record low level and ended with a gain of 4 paise at 88.11 against the US dollar.
Last Updated : 11 September 2025, 05:00 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 September 2025, 05:00 IST
Business NewsRupeeMarketsdollarINRUSD

Follow us on :

Follow Us