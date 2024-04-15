Rupee falls 6 paise to 83.44 against US dollar in early trade

The rupee declined 6 paise to 83.44 against the US dollar in early trade on Monday, tracking negative equity markets and withdrawal of foreign funds amid renewed concerns over geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

Forex traders said a strong American currency in the overseas market and curde oil prices hovering above $90 per barrel also dented investor sentiments.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 83.46 against the dollar and gained slightly to 83.44 in the initial trade, registering a fall of 6 paise over its previous close.

On Friday, the rupee closed 7 paise lower at 83.38 against the US dollar.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.08 per cent lower at 105.75.