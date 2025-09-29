Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinessmarkets

Rupee falls 7 paise to all-time closing low of 88.79 against US dollar

On Friday, the rupee rebounded from its all-time low to close 4 paise higher at 88.72 against the US dollar.
Last Updated : 29 September 2025, 10:43 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 September 2025, 10:43 IST
Business NewsRupeeMarketsdollarINRUSD

Follow us on :

Follow Us