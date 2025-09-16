Menu
Rupee rises 12 paise to 88.04 against US dollar in early trade

Forex traders said the rupee has faced persistent pressure from uneven flows and US President Donald Trump's tariff shocks.
Last Updated : 16 September 2025, 05:25 IST
Published 16 September 2025, 05:25 IST
