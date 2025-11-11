Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
×
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinessmarkets

Rupee rises 16 paise to close at 88.57 against US dollar

Forex traders said a rebound in domestic equities and optimism over a nearing US trade deal supported the local unit.
Last Updated : 11 November 2025, 10:41 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 November 2025, 10:41 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsRupeeUS dollarForexMarkets

Follow us on :

Follow Us