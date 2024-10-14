Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinessmarkets

Rupee rises 4 paise to settle at 84.06 against US dollar

On Friday, the rupee fell 12 paise to a record low of 84.10 against the US dollar.
PTI
Last Updated : 14 October 2024, 10:50 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 October 2024, 10:50 IST
Business NewsRupeeUS dollarIndian RupeeForexMarketsUSD

Follow us on :

Follow Us