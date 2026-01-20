<p>Mumbai: A car part of Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar's security entourage was hit by an autorickshaw after the three-wheeler was struck by another vehicle near Mukteshwar Road in Juhu on Monday night, leaving one person injured, police said.</p>.<p>The car of Kumar, who was returning home with his wife Twinkle Khanna from the airport after an overseas trip, was not involved in the collision.</p>.<p>According to police, the autorickshaw was hit by a speeding Mercedes car, causing it to ram into the vehicle that was part of Kumar's security entourage.</p>.55-year-old man attacked, killed in Juhu; one held.<p>The autorickshaw driver was injured in the accident and was taken to the hospital for treatment, police said.</p>.<p>Juhu police has registered a case of rash and negligent driving against the Mercedes driver. Further investigation is underway, they said.</p>