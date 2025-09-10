Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinessmarkets

Rupee rises 5 paise to 88.10 against US dollar in early trade

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 88.11 against the US dollar before inching up to 88.10, higher by 5 paise from its previous close.
Last Updated : 10 September 2025, 04:23 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 September 2025, 04:23 IST
Business NewsRupeeMarketsdollarINRUSD

Follow us on :

Follow Us