<p>New Delhi: The Union government on Wednesday revoked its direction to phone manufacturers to mandatorily pre-install state-run Sanchar Saathi cybersecurity app on all mobile phones amid widespread criticism from the Opposition and civil rights activists against the directive.</p>.<p>The government cited “increasing acceptance” of the contentious app to justify the U-turn. “Given Sanchar Saathi’s increasing acceptance, the government has decided not to make the pre-installation mandatory for mobile manufacturers,” the Ministry of Communications said in a statement.</p>.Pegasus 'renamed' as Sanchar Saathi, govt spying on people: Uddhav Thackeray .<p>The ministry claimed the app recorded a 10-fold jump in downloads on Tuesday, rising from a daily average of around 60,000 to nearly six lakh.</p>.<p>“This is an affirmation of faith by citizens on this app for protecting themselves provided to them by the government,” it said. </p>.<p>Through a directive dated November 28, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) had asked phone manufacturers to mandatorily pre-install the app on all smartphones sold in the country.</p>.<p>The government had given manufacturers and importers 90 days to comply with the order.</p>.<p>The order was made public on Monday, hours after media reports about the directive sparked a political row. Opposition parties termed it a dictatorial move targeted to strangulate the voice of the people.</p>.<p>The government has claimed that the app is meant purely to protect citizens from bad actors in the cyber world.</p>.<p>Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia reiterated that the app cannot be used for surveillance of citizens and poses no threat to personal data.</p>.<p>“From the Sanchar Saathi app, snooping is neither possible nor will it ever be,” Scindia said in the Lok Sabha, categorically rejecting the Opposition’s allegations regarding surveillance and privacy concerns.</p>.<p>The minister said the objective of the government behind introduction of the app was to “empower” users, not intrude on their privacy.</p>.<p>“The government wants to give power in the hands of the people to help them protect themselves,” he said.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, the Opposition continued to attack the government over the issue.</p>.<p>“Safety is an excuse, the target is privacy,” said Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera.</p>.<p>He said the app would give authorities access to citizen’s data. “What Pegasus was to the VIPs of this country, Sanchar Saathi is to the common man,” said Khera, drawing a parallel between the Israeli spyware tool Pegasus and Sanchar Saathi. </p>