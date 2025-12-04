Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Government revokes order on preloading Sanchar Saathi app

'Given Sanchar Saathi’s increasing acceptance, the government has decided not to make the pre-installation mandatory for mobile manufacturers,' the Ministry of Communications said in a statement.
Last Updated : 03 December 2025, 21:21 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 December 2025, 21:21 IST
India NewsJyotiraditya Scindia

Follow us on :

Follow Us