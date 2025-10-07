Menu
Sensex advances 183.97 points in early trade; Nifty climbs 62.05 points

The 30-share BSE Sensex on Monday jumped 582.95 points or 0.72 per cent to settle at 81,790.12. During the day, it zoomed 639.25 points or 0.78 per cent to 81,846.42.
Last Updated : 07 October 2025, 04:16 IST
Published 07 October 2025, 04:16 IST
