<p>Sensex on Tuesday advanced 183.97 points to 81,974.09 in early trade and Nifty climbed 62.05 points to 25,139.70.</p><p>The 30-share BSE Sensex on Monday jumped 582.95 points or 0.72 per cent to settle at 81,790.12. During the day, it zoomed 639.25 points or 0.78 per cent to 81,846.42.</p><p>The 50-share NSE Nifty on Monday surged by 183.40 points or 0.74 per cent to 25,077.65. Nifty advanced 466 points or 1.89 per cent in three sessions to regain the 25,000 level on Monday on value buying by investors.</p><p><em>More to follow...</em></p>