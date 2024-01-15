Sensex breaches 73,000-mark for the first time, Nifty goes past 22,000

The Sensex has breached 73,000-mark for the first time to hit a fresh record peak in early trade.
On the other hand, Nifty has gone past the 22,000-level.
Movement in the equity market this week will largely be dictated by quarterly earnings of blue-chip firms HDFC Bank and Hindustan Unilever, along with the announcement of WPI inflation data and global trends, analysts said.
Trading activity of foreign investors, global oil benchmark Brent crude and rupee-dollar trend would also guide the movement. "The focus will shift towards Q3 earnings, with key players such as HDFC Bank, HUL, Asian Paints, IndusInd Bank, and Ultratech Cement set to announce their results. Pre-Budget expectations are also likely to influence the sector and stock-specific movements," Santosh Meena, Head of Research, Swastika Investmart Ltd said.
With PTI inputs
More to follow...