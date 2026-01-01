<p>Bengaluru: Bescom has developed a new mobile application named ‘Distribution Transformer Life Cycle Management System’ (DTLMS) to monitor the state of the transformers in its jurisdiction. The move is expected to improve the quality of service and ensure uninterrupted power supply.</p>.<p>Energy Minister K J George said that the application would increase the life span of transformers. “Monitoring preventive maintenance of distribution transformers through the app will help us achieve our goal of providing an uninterrupted and quality power supply to consumers. Regular maintenance will also increase the lifespan of transformers,” George said.</p>.<p><strong>‘Improve efficiency’</strong></p>.<p>According to a statement by the Bescom, the move will help improve efficiency and reliability. “The app will help monitor and systematically carry out preventive maintenance of more than five lakh distribution transformers. Through the mobile application, officials can continuously monitor the operation, preventive maintenance, repairs, and efficiency of distribution transformers. Field officers can enter all transformer maintenance details directly into the app. Under DTLMS, a Distribution Transformer Centre (DTC) maintenance module has been developed. This module is expected to play a key role in improving the efficiency, reliability, and continuity of the power distribution system,” the statement said.</p>.NCB busts international drug syndicate operating from Bengaluru, seizes 160 kg 'khat' leaves.<p>“The app enables digital tracking of quarterly maintenance, fault reporting, repair details, condition monitoring, and history-based analysis. It also helps in faster decision-making at the field level, reducing fault repair time, and optimizing resource usage,” said Dr N Shivashankara, MD, Bescom.</p>