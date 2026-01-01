<p>Bengaluru: The Lokayukta police officials raided the premises of a survey supervisor of Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA) and unearthed Rs 1.53 crore in assets disproportionate (DA) to the official’s known sources of income.</p>.<p>The simultaneous searches were held at the residences, office and residences of the relatives of Venkatesh D at more than five places.</p>.BJP forms 'fact finding committee' over Bengaluru eviction.<p>During the searches, the officials found seven sites, one house, six acres and 20 guntas of agricultural land, all valued at Rs 90.77 lakh.</p>