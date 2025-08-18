Menu
Sensex jumps over 1,000 points, Nifty tops 24,953.50 level buoyed by proposed GST reforms

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 1,021.93 points to 81,619.59 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty surged 322.2 points to 24,953.50.
Last Updated : 18 August 2025, 04:21 IST
Published 18 August 2025, 04:21 IST
