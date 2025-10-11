<p>Mysuru: Former MP Pratap Simha accused that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s son MLC Dr Yathindra is acting as the ‘Transfer Minister’ and amassing money to be paid to the Congress high-command.</p><p>Speaking to media persons, in Mysuru, Simha said, there is a competition between Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM D K Shivakumar on who will pay more to the Congress high-command to get their favour.</p><p>“The harassment of Mysuru Police by Yathindra has increased over time. The trouble due to 'minutes' (short-notes) of various leaders, for transfers in the Police department, has increased. Officials are complaining that one must pay a 'tax' to the CM's son, to get any transfer done,” Simha said.</p>.'My remark on Nalwadi misinterpreted,' says Yathindra Siddaramaiah. <p>“Mysuru Police are in a helpless position. They have to check the caste of the accused, before arresting them. They are increasingly facing harassment, regarding transfer and caste-related issues. There is no check on illegal gambling in Mysuru city. The police are afraid to raid such dens. They fear that some minister or MLA will pressurise them, not to take action,” Simha said.</p>