<p>Mumbai: Stock markets ended marginally lower on Tuesday amid thin year-end trading as persistent foreign fund outflows and a muted trend in global equities weighed on investors' sentiment.</p>.<p>Falling for the fifth consecutive day, the 30-share BSE <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=sensex">Sensex</a> dipped 20.46 points or 0.02 per cent to settle at 84,675.08. During the day, hit a high of 84,806.99 and a low of 84,470.94, gyrating 336.05 points.</p>.Stock markets gather momentum after muted beginning.<p>Ending the day on a flat note, the 50-share NSE <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=nifty">Nifty</a> slipped 3.25 points or 0.01 per cent to 25,938.85.</p>.<p>From the 30-Sensex firms, Eternal, Infosys, Asian Paints, UltraTech Cement, Bajaj Finance, HCL Tech and Titan were among the biggest laggards.</p>.<p>However, Tata Steel, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bajaj Finserv and Axis Bank were among the biggest gainers.</p>.<p>In Asian markets, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index settled in positive territory, while South Korea's Kospi, Japan's Nikkei 225 index and Shanghai's SSE Composite index ended lower.</p>.<p>Markets in Europe were trading marginally higher.</p>.<p>US markets ended lower on Monday.</p>.<p>Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 2,759.89 crore on Monday, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) bought stocks worth Rs 2,643.85 crore, according to exchange data.</p>.<p>Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, climbed 0.47 per cent to USD 62.23 per barrel.</p>.<p>On Monday, the Sensex declined by 345.91 points or 0.41 per cent to settle at 84,695.54. The Nifty edged lower by 100.20 points or 0.38 per cent to 25,942.10. </p>