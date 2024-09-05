Sensex, Nifty extend losses into 2nd session as Reliance, Airtel drag

Mumbai: Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty closed lower on Thursday, tracking losses in the most valuable firm Reliance Industries, Bharati Airtel and L&T amid a negative trend in global markets.

The 30-share BSE Sensex failed to hold on to initial gains and declined 151.48 points or 0.18 per cent to settle at 82,201.16. During the day, it dropped 222.2 points or 0.26 per cent to 82,130.44.

The NSE Nifty dipped 53.60 points or 0.21 per cent to 25,145.10 despite a positive beginning of the trade.