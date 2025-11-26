Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinessmarkets

Sensex, Nifty jump in early trade mirroring rally in global markets

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 307.93 points to 84,894.94 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty went up by 93.5 points to 25,978.30.
Last Updated : 26 November 2025, 06:09 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 November 2025, 06:09 IST
Business NewsMarketsSensexNiftyBSENSEStock MarketsNSE NiftyIndian marketsBSE Sensex

Follow us on :

Follow Us