<p>Mumbai Stock market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty rebounded in early trade on Wednesday after three-days of decline in tandem with a rally in global peers and fresh foreign fund inflows.</p>.<p>The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 307.93 points to 84,894.94 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty went up by 93.5 points to 25,978.30.</p>.<p>From the Sensex firms, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, Adani Ports, Tata Steel, Trent, Power Grid and Axis Bank were among the major gainers.</p>.<p>Bharti Airtel emerged as the only laggard from the pack during the morning trade.</p>.<p>In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi, Japan's Nikkei 225 index, Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index were trading in positive territory.</p>.<p>US markets ended higher on Tuesday.</p>.<p>"Global markets are offering a strong and supportive backdrop for Indian equities this morning. US indices posted robust overnight gains, while Asian markets are trading firmly in the green after the latest US economic releases — including September retail sales and producer price data — signalled softening demand and cooling inflation, reinforcing expectations of a December rate cut," Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, an online trading and wealth tech firm, said.</p>.<p>Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 785.32 crore on Tuesday, and Domestic Institutional Investors (DII) also purchased stocks worth Rs 3,912.47 crore, according to exchange data.</p>.<p>Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, climbed 0.35 per cent to USD 62.70 per barrel.</p>.<p>On Tuesday, the Sensex dropped 313.70 points or 0.37 per cent to settle at 84,587.01. The Nifty declined 74.70 points or 0.29 per cent to 25,884.80.</p>