Sensex, Nifty surge to lifetime highs; powered by rally in IT stocks

Mumbai: Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty surged to their fresh all-time highs on Friday, driven by a sharp rally in IT stocks.

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 999.78 points to reach a new record of 72,720.96 during the fag-end trade.

The Nifty climbed 281.05 points to reach its fresh record peak of 21,928.25.

Among the Sensex firms, Infosys jumped nearly 8 per cent after the company's December quarter earnings came in line with market expectations.

Tata Consultancy Services climbed nearly 4 per cent after the largest software exporter reported an 8.2 per cent growth in net income for the December quarter at Rs 11,735 crore, driven by a massive growth in the home market that offset to a large extent the impact of a 3 per cent degrowth in the US market.

The other prominent gainers were Tech Mahindra, Wipro, HCL Technologies and State Bank of India.