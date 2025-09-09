<p>Mumbai: Benchmark Sensex rose by 314 points and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nifty">Nifty</a> closed above 24,800 on Tuesday following a rebound in IT shares and hopes of a rate cut by the US Federal Reserve later this month.</p>.<p>Rising for the second day in a row, the 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 314.02 points or 0.39 per cent to settle at 81,101.32. During the day, it surged 394.07 points or 0.48 per cent to 81,181.37.</p>.<p>The 50-share NSE Nifty rose by 95.45 points or 0.39 per cent to 24,868.60, registering its fifth day of gain.</p>.<p>From the Sensex firms, Infosys jumped 5.03 per cent after India's second-largest IT services company said its board will consider a proposal for buyback of equity shares on September 11.</p>.GST 2.0 | Government trading fiscal pain for political gain.<p>Tech Mahindra, Adani Ports, HCL Tech, Tata Consultancy Services and Bajaj Finserv were also among the gainers.</p>.<p>However, Trent, Eternal, UltraTech Cement and NTPC were among the laggards.</p>.<p>In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi and Hong Kong's Hang Seng settled in positive territory while Japan's Nikkei 225 index and Shanghai's SSE Composite index ended lower.</p>.<p>European markets were trading on a mixed note. US markets ended higher on Monday.</p>.<p>"Markets closed higher on Tuesday, buoyed by strength in IT stocks following Infosys' announcement that its board will consider a share buyback on September 11. The news lifted sector sentiment," Hariprasad K, Research Analyst and Founder - Livelong Wealth, said.</p>.<p>Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 2,170.35 crore on Monday, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) bought stocks worth Rs 3,014.30 crore, according to exchange data.</p>.<p>Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.80 per cent to USD 66.55 a barrel.</p>.<p>On Monday, the Sensex edged higher by 76.54 points or 0.09 per cent to settle at 80,787.30, and the Nifty ended marginally higher by 32.15 points or 0.13 per cent at 24,773.15. </p>