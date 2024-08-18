Seven of top 10 valued firms add Rs 1.40 lakh crore to market valuation; TCS, Infosys lead gainers

New Delhi: The combined market valuation of seven of the top 10 valued firms jumped Rs 1,40,863.66 crore in a holiday-shortened last week with the benchmark Sensex gaining nearly 1 per cent.

Tata Consultancy Services and Infosys emerged as the biggest gainers in line with an optimistic trend at Dalal Street.

Last week, the BSE benchmark rose by 730.93 points or 0.91 per cent following a strong rally on Friday.

The market capitalisation (Mcap) of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) surged by Rs 67,477.33 crore to Rs 15,97,946.44 crore.