Stock markets decline in early trade after 3-day rally

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 264.36 points to 82,749.60 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty dropped 65 points to 25,358.60.
Last Updated : 19 September 2025, 04:28 IST
Published 19 September 2025, 04:28 IST
