<p>Mumbai: Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty declined in early trade on Wednesday, tracking weak global market trends and relentless foreign fund outflows.</p><p>Caution also prevailed in the equity market ahead of the GST Council meeting beginning Wednesday.</p><p>The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 153.28 points to 80,004.60 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty dipped 46.4 points to 24,533.20.</p><p>From the Sensex firms, Infosys, Bajaj Finance, Hindustan Unilever, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank and Trent were among the laggards.</p><p>However, Tata Steel, Bharat Electronics, Eternal, ITC and Mahindra & Mahindra were among the gainers.</p>.Next-gen reforms in mind, GST Council to meet on September 3.<p>In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi traded in positive territory while Japan's Nikkei 225 index, Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng quoted lower.</p><p>US markets ended lower on Tuesday.</p><p>Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 1,159.48 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data.</p><p>The GST Council is meeting in New Delhi for two days to discuss the proposed pruning of rates.</p><p>"All eyes are on the two-day GST Council meeting beginning today. With global cues mixed and domestic policy in focus, Indian markets may see stock-specific action, especially in FMCG, consumer discretionary, and sin-tax-linked sectors like cigarettes," Hariprasad K, Research Analyst and Founder - Livelong Wealth, said.</p><p>Global oil benchmark Brent crude dipped 0.39 per cent to USD 68.87 a barrel.</p><p>On Tuesday, the Sensex declined 206.61 points or 0.26 per cent to settle at 80,157.88. The Nifty dipped 45.45 points or 0.18 per cent to 24,579.60.</p>