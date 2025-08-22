<p>Mumbai: Equity benchmark indices declined in early trade on Friday, after about a week-long rally, dragged by IT and bank stocks.</p><p>The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 262.05 points to 81,738.66 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty dropped 81.55 points to 25,002.20.</p><p>From the Sensex firms, HCL Tech, Asian Paints, Tech Mahindra, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, ITC, Tata Consultancy Services and NTPC were among the major laggards.</p><p>However, Bharat Electronics, Mahindra &amp; Mahindra, Bajaj Finance and Larsen &amp; Toubro were among the gainers.</p><p>"The headwinds for the market from Trump tariffs will weigh on markets, constraining the rally of the last 6 days," VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited, said.</p><p>Investors also turned their attention towards US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's forthcoming statements at the Jackson Hole Symposium.</p>.Equity markets climb in early trade on buying in Reliance, ICICI Bank.<p>In the six-day rally to Thursday, the BSE benchmark has climbed 1,765 points or 2.14 per cent, and the Nifty rallied 596 points or 2.4 per cent.</p><p>In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi, Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng traded in positive territory, while Japan's Nikkei 225 index quoted lower.</p><p>The US markets ended lower on Thursday.</p><p>Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 1,246.51 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data.</p><p>Global oil benchmark Brent crude dipped 0.18 per cent to USD 67.56 a barrel.</p><p>On Thursday, the Sensex climbed 142.87 points or 0.17 per cent to settle at 82,000.71. The Nifty rose by 33.20 points or 0.13 per cent to 25,083.75.</p>